BREAKING: Magic Re-Sign Goga Bitadze to Three-Year Deal
ORLANDO — After making a splash on the first day of free agency by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Orlando Magic are making progress toward keeping their team together.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Orlando has agreed to a three-year $25 million deal with Georgian center Goga Bitadze. The deal comes on the heels of the Magic missing out on Isaiah Hartenstein after he agreed to a three-year $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
Bitadze was an unsung hero early in the season for Orlando, as he started 33 games in Wendell Carter Jr.'s absence. In the games the Georgian center was in the starting lineup, he averaged just over seven points, seven rebounds and nearly two assists per game.
Magic veterans Markelle Fultz, Moe Wagner, Joe Ingles and Gary Harris remain free agents.
