BREAKING: Magic Sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have made their first big splash of the offseason.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reportedly plans to sign a three-year $66 million deal with the Magic. Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today was the first to report the deal, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the terms of the deal. Sham Charania of The Athletic reported that the third year of the contract holds a player option.
Caldwell-Pope, 31, averaged 10.1 points per game and shot 40.6 percent from 3 last season with the Denver Nuggets. The 6-foot-5 guard has shot over 40 percent from 3 in three of his last four seasons. Orlando was 23rd in 3-point percentage and tied for last in 3-pointers made last season.
Caldwell-Pope is also a two-time NBA champion from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Nuggets.
