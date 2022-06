Kevin Durant Requests Trade from Nets: Where Could He Go?

The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

JUNE 30 KD WANTS OUT OF BROOKLYN

According to The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the franchise.

The news comes days after Kyrie Irving opted in to the final year of his contract with the Nets for $37 million.

According to ESPN, Durant has listed the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as one of his preferred trade destinations.

JUNE 29 HAWKS ACQUIRE DEJOUNTE MURRAY

The NBA offseason started off with a bang Wednesday afternoon when the San Antonio Spurs traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for multiple first-round picks and Danilo Gallinari, per ESPN.

The Orlando Magic now face stiffer competition within the Southeast Division with the Hawks adding another All-Star caliber guard.

JUNE 24 HORNETS HIRE STEVE CLIFFORD

After failing to complete a deal with Kenny Atkinson as head coach, the Charlotte Hornets are bringing back Steve Clifford to be the team's next head coach.

Clifford, 60, enters his third head coaching tenure. He was Charlotte's head coach from 2013-18 and served as the head coach for the Orlando Magic from 2018-21 before agreeing with the team to part ways.

Now, Clifford gets another shot with the Hornets.

JUNE 23 MAGIC DEAL NO. 35 TO LAKERS

Per ESPN, the Orlando Magic have dealt the 35th overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Lakers for a future second-round pick and cash considerations. The pick originally belonged to the Indiana Pacers before the Magic acquired it from Milwaukee during the 2020 draft in exchange for the 45th pick that year (which became Jordan Nwora).

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the pick is set to convey in 2028.

With the trade, the Magic now own two picks in Thursday night's proceedings: they're still slated to pick first overall and they also own the 32nd selection, the second choice in the latter round.

JUNE 22 FORMER MAGIC STAR ROBBED

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that former Orlando Magic star and current NBA analyst at ESPN Vince Carter lost nearly $100K when his Atlanta home was robbed over the weekend. Carter's wife and two children were reportedly in the home when the robbery was happening, but thankfully all of them were unharmed.

Out of the nearly $100K stolen from Carter's home, two guns and $16K of the rest was found and recovered later on. Although police have not identified a suspect yet, fingerprints were found at the scene and will likely play a big part in the investigation.

JUNE 20 MAGIC TO PLAY ROCKETS IN 1ST GAME OF SUMMER LEAGUE

The NBA announced Monday the first handful of matchups for the 17th 2K23 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and there's some exciting games on tap.

The Orlando Magic, who own the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Thursday, will play the first game of Vegas Summer League action against the Houston Rockets, who have the No. 3 overall pick.

The two teams will tipoff on Thursday, July 7 at 10 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. The Rockets and Magic have been the talk of the town leading up to the draft, making this matchup an exciting one for two teams that will have loads of young talent on the court for the start of Summer League play.

JUNE 18 MAGIC CELEBRATE 35 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF ORIGINAL LOGO While the Orlando Magic didn't play an NBA game until 1989, on this day in 1987, the organization unveiled its original logo and colors (Electric Blue, Quick Silver, Magic Black) to the public for the first time in a massive community event.

While the logo has changed over the years, the original logo and colors are still widely celebrated in the Central Florida area to this day.

JUNE 16 PORTER, WARRIORS WIN CHAMPIONSHIP The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions for the fourth time since 2015 after a 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 Thursday night.

For Otto Porter, who played three games for the Magic last season, it's his first NBA championship. Porter started Games 4-6 in the series and averaged 5.2 points per game during the Finals.

JUNE 15 SHAQ PAYS OUT RESTAURANT Orlando Magic legend Shaquille O'Neal was seen on a mystery date with an unidentified woman Tuesday night at Jue Lan Club in New York.

On top of appearing with a new "date," according to O'Neal, he paid for everyone's food in the restaurant, including the waiting staff. According to Page Six, O'Neal ended up spending around $25,000.

JUNE 5 SNYDER OUT AS JAZZ COACH Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has announced his intentions to step down from his position, according to ESPN.

Snyder spent eight seasons with the Jazz, compiling a 372-264 record and won three playoff series during his tenure.

The Jazz now become the second NBA team with a head coaching vacancy alongside the Charlotte Hornets.

JUNE 3 MAGIC EXEC HEADS TO MINNESOTA The Minnesota Timberwolves have hired Orlando Magic assistant general manager Matt Lloyd to become their Senior VP of Basketball Operations, according to ESPN.

Lloyd, who has been with the Magic since 2012, joins Tim Connelly, who was hired as team president last month.

JUNE 2 LEBRON MAKES HISTORY… WITH HIS NET WORTH

LeBron James has no shortage of NBA accolades — both on and off the court. From winning championships and MVPs, to climbing the league’s all-time scoring ladder, to helping kids with their education, James has pretty much seen and done it all.

On Thursday, James made history yet again… this time with his wealth. According to Forbes, James has become the first-ever active NBA player to become a billionaire.

“LeBron James – 18-time NBA all-star, 4-time NBA champion, 2-time Olympic gold medalist – has hit yet another milestone, this time doing something no other NBA player has ever done,” writes Chase Perterson-Withorn.

“After another monster year of earnings – totaling $121.2 million last year – Forbes estimates that James has officially become a billionaire, while still playing hoops.”

The Los Angeles star has a lot to think about when it comes to his on-court future, as the Lakers have fallen far from their 2020 championship form. But no matter where James ends his career, he’s going to continue piling up money in historic fashion.

MAY 30 FINALS SCHEDULE Here's a look at the schedule for the NBA Finals ...

Game 1 - Celtics vs. Warriors - Thursday, June 2 - 9 p.m.

Game 2 - Celtics vs. Warriors - Sunday, June 5 - 8 p.m.

Game 3 - Warriors vs. Celtics - Wednesday, June 8 - 9 p.m.

Game 4 - Warriors vs. Celtics - Friday, June 10 - 9 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) - Celtics vs. Warriors - Monday, June 13 - 9 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary) - Warriors vs. Celtics - Thursday, June 16 - 9 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary) - Warriors vs. Celtics - Sunday, June 19 - 8 p.m.

MAY 29 CELTICS VS. WARRIORS FINALS The Boston Celtics have won their first Eastern Conference title since 2010 with a Game 7 win over the Miami Heat.

The Celtics won three road games during the series to advance, including tonight's series clincher.

The Celtics will now meet with the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, beginning Thursday.

MAY 29 ECF ODDS

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have engaged one another in a back-and-forth Eastern Conference Finals that culminates in a Sunday night Game 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The series is currently tied up at 3-3 heading into Game 7 here in Florida. Who has the edge? According to PropsUS, the Celtics are actually the favorites, by 2.5 points.

The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, but the Celtics roared back to win two straight and take a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 on the road. But on Friday, Jimmy Butler scored 47 for Miami for force a Game 7, with the series winner then heading to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.



The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

MAY 27 LAKERS HIRE HAM The Los Angeles Lakers filled their head coaching vacancy Friday evening, hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham.

Ham, who turns 49 this summer, has been an assistant coach with the Bucks since 2018.

He played eight years in the NBA, winning a championship with the 2004 Detroit Pistons.

MAY 22 JUWAN HOWARD DECLINES LAKERS COACHING JOB Former Orlando Magic forward Juwan Howard has quickly established himself as one of the hottest young coaches in the basketball world.

He has helped the Michigan Wolverines regain their status as an elite college basketball program after registering a coaching record of 61–32 since 2019.

Howard's name became a hot commodity for a few head-coaching vacancies, but the former NBA All-Star isn't ready to make the transition from the colleague level to the pros.

Howard declined "overture" on the Los Angeles Lakers coaching vacancy, as first reported by ESPN. With Howard declining, Kenny Atkinson, Darvin Ham and Terry Stotts have entered the final round of interviews.

MAY 18 WAGNER MAKES ALL-ROOKIE Magic forward Franz Wagner was named to the All-Rookie First Team Wednesday evening. He's listed on the first team alongside Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley.

The Second Team is composed of Ayo Dosunmo, Chris Duarte, Josh Giddey, Bones Hyland and Herb Jones.

Jalen Suggs was not named to either team.

MAY 17 IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT NBA Governors met Tuesday to discuss a number of items, including an in-season tournament that could go into effect by the 2023-24 season.

With the success of the Play-In Tournament, the league is looking to add another competition to spruce up competitiveness around the NBA.

MAY 16 WELTMAN TO REPRESENT AT LOTTERY Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman will represent the Magic at Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery.

Weltman represented the team last year, when the team grabbed the fifth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

MAY 11 NBA COMBINE PLAYER LIST LIVE The NBA revealed a list that featured 76 prospects invited to participate in the league's combine, set from May 16-20 in Chicago — per The Athletic.

Players will have an opportunity to showcase their takes through drills and five-on-five workouts. Prospects hoping to hear their names on draft night will also conduct interviews with NBA teams. The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

MAY 9 MONTY WINS COACH OF THE YEAR Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season.

Through three seasons with the team, Williams has led the Suns to a .656 winning percentage.

The Suns are currently in the middle of their second consecutive deep playoff run and are looking to clinch their first NBA championship in franchise history.

MAY 9 JOKIC WINS MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets won MVP honors for the 2021-22 season, as first reported by ESPN. Jokic's MVP award was his second in back-to-back seasons. His first came during the 2021 campaign after leading the Nuggets to the third seed of the western conference at 47-25.

In 2022, Jokic led the Nuggets to a 48-34 record without his two best teammates in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Jokic led the Nuggets to the sixth seed this season, where they would lose in five games to the Golden State Warriors during the first round of the playoffs.

Jokic averaged career-highs of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists across 74 games. He received MVP honors over big men Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo — who finished second and third in the voting.