JAN 9 KD SPRAINS MCL

The Brooklyn Nets will be without their best player for a little bit.

According to The Athletic, Kevin Durant sprained his MCL and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

According to ESPN, Durant isn't expected to be out for more than six weeks.

The Nets currently hold the second-best record in the NBA at 27-13, but that may not be the case when Durant returns.

JAN 8 KJ MARTIN TO DUNK CONTEST

The NBA Dunk Contest field got a little more athletic Sunday morning.

According to The Athletic, Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin will participate in this year's Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18.

The third-year pro joins Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe in the field. The last two contestants should be revealed in the coming weeks.

JAN 6 WARRIORS BRINGING BACK ANDRE IGUODALA

The Golden State Warriors are getting a little healthier this weekend. Veteran wing and four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala is set to make his season debut against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Iguodala revealed the information on his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner.

Iguodala hopes to help the middling Warriors, who are only 20-19 after winning the NBA Finals back in June.

JAN 5 PAOLO AMONG TOP EASTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STAR VOTE-GETTERS

The NBA released its first All-Star voting returns Thursday, and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero ranks eighth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Banchero's 212,417 votes ranks the most among rookies, but there is likely zero chance he'll be able to chase any of the top four, who all have over two million votes.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant led their respective conferences as the only players with over three million votes.

JAN 3 BOL BOL TO H&S PROTOCOLS

Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol will be away from the team for a period of time after he entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel.

Bol, 23, is enjoying a breakout season with the Magic, averaging a career-best 12 points per game.

There is reason to believe this will keep Bol out of Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

JAN 2 DONOVAN MITCHELL SCORES 71

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to score 70+ points in a game as he leads his team to a overtime win against the Chicago Bulls.

The last time a player scored 71 in a game was back in 1994 when San Antonio Spurs Hall-of-Famer David Robinson accomplished the feat.

DEC 28 MOE WAGNER, KILLIAN HAYES EJECTED AFTER BRAWL

Shortly before halftime between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons game Wednesday night, an argument that resulted in a pair of ejections took place.

Pistons guard Killian Hayes tried to chase a ball going into the backcourt, but Magic center Moe Wagner tried to prevent him from getting to it by using his elbow.

Wagner moved towards the Pistons bench, where words were shared and a punch was thrown by Hayes.

DEC 26 FRANZ WAGNER NOMINATED FOR PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Orlando Magic wing Franz Wagner found himself receiving another Player of the Week nomination for the Eastern Conference.

While the award was ultimately handed to Toronto Raptors big Pascal Siakam and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Wagner has consistently been among the finalists for the honor each week.

Wagner averaged 21.7 points per game this week as the team went 2-1.

DEC 25 LAKERS LOSE ON XMAS AHEAD OF MAGIC MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to central Florida with frowns on their faces after the team's fourth straight loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

The team is struggling tremendously without Anthony Davis in the lineup and players outside of LeBron James are struggling to produce.

The Lakers face the Magic Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Amway Center.

DEC 24 DWIGHT HOWARD JOINS 'SPECIAL FORCES'

Former Orlando Magic big man Dwight Howard is among the celebrities cast on a new show titled "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

According to the show's website, celebrities take on demanding training led by an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives.

The show premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

DEC 19 JOHN COLLINS PLANS RETURN VS. MAGIC

The Orlando Magic's job to extend its winning streak against the Atlanta Hawks may be a little more difficult tonight.

According to ESPN, John Collins is expected to return after spraining his ankle on Nov. 30 against - also against the Magic.

Collins is averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season.

DEC 18 ANTHONY DAVIS OUT FOR A MONTH

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without All-Star Anthony Davis for at least a month, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Davis is enjoying arguably the best season of his career, averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Lakers this season.

The Lakers visit Orlando to play the Magic on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

DEC 17 JAYSON TATUM OUT VS. MAGIC

Boston Celtics star and MVP candidate Jayson Tatum will not play Sunday against the Orlando Magic due to personal reasons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tatum scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Friday's loss against the Magic. He's averaging 30.2 points per game this season.

DEC 15 STEPHEN CURRY OUT 'A FEW WEEKS'

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be without reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry for "a few weeks," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry exited Wednesday night's loss against the Indiana Pacers.

The Orlando Magic face the Warriors in San Francisco on Jan. 7, where Curry's status is up in the air.

DEC 14 R.J. HAMPTON TO LAKELAND

Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton requested an assignment to the G League, and the team has granted it.

Hampton has struggled to see minutes in Orlando, especially after the returns of Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony from injury.

Hampton is expected to rejoin the team Sunday on the road against the Boston Celtics.

DEC 4 TRAE YOUNG, NATE MCMILLAN FEUD FORMING?

Following the Atlanta Hawks' win against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, All-Star point guard Trae Young began experiencing shoulder soreness.

According to The Athletic, Young and head coach Nate McMillan had an exchange during Friday's shootaround that led to the All-Star not attending their game against the Denver Nuggets that evening.

McMillan said that Young did not play Friday due to a "miscommunication" but that the two had come to an understanding before Sunday's practice. Young participated in practice and will play Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

