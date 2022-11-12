Hornets Injury Update: LaMelo Ball Healthy to Play vs. Magic This Week?

The Orlando Magic could face LaMelo Ball when the Charlotte Hornets come to town on Monday.

ORLANDO - The Charlotte Hornets are just a few days away from their rematch against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but they might have a trick up their sleeve that they didn't get to showcase in the last meeting.

Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball is questionable to make his debut tonight against the Miami Heat. Ball, 21, has missed the first 13 games of the season with an ankle injury, but could make his debut on Saturday. It's the first time Ball has been upgraded to questionable all season.

Even if Ball doesn't play Saturday against Miami, it means that he is inching closer to action, increasing his chances of playing Monday night against Orlando.

Last season, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in his second NBA campaign. The 3-10 Hornets could certainly get a boost from his return to the court.

Included in those 10 losses came one from the Magic last month in Orlando. The Hornets shot under 40 percent in a 113-93 loss. The highest scoring output on the team came from Gordon Hayward, who dropped 18 points in the loss.

The Hornets were a top-10 offense last season, but rank 28th this year so far, so Ball's return will certainly have an impact. And the Magic may be one of the first tests against the revamped Hornets' offense.

The Hornets and Magic play Monday at 7 p.m. in Orlando.

