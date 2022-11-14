Hornets vs. Magic Betting Odds: Orlando Underdogs at Home?

The Orlando Magic face the Charlotte Hornets Monday night at the Amway Center. What does the betting odds say about the Magic?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic hopes to extend its longest win streak of the season tonight against the Southeast Division rival Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak, but SI Sportsbook believes it will happen tonight. The Hornets are a 4.5-point road favorite tonight against the Magic. The over/under for the game is 221.5, which is 15.5 points more than the teams combined for the last time these two teams played.

The Magic beat the Hornets earlier this season on Oct. 28, but Charlotte will look very different tonight than it did in the first meeting.

All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to play. Ball sat the first 13 games of the season before making his debut Saturday night against the Miami Heat. Ball scored 15 points in the 132-115 loss against Miami. His backcourt teammate Terry Rozier is also going to play after sitting in the first meeting last month. Rozier is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game so far this season.

The Magic could also look different than it did in the first meeting. No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who hasn't played in the team's last two games after spraining his ankle, is questionable to play.

The Magic and Hornets tip off at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.

