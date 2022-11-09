Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

Mavericks vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is looking to snap a two-game losing streak tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. The Magic also is looking to avoid being swept by the Mavs, who won the first meeting between the teams back on Oct. 30.
This game, however, won't look much like the last one, or any the team will play this season.
Yesterday, the NBA pushed the start time up 90 minutes with Tropical Storm Nicole expected to hit landfall late Wednesday night. Orlando might also play for the first time this season without No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who is questionable with an ankle sprain.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ...
Mavericks vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Mavericks vs. Magic Injury Report
Dallas Mavericks
- Davis Bertans (OUT - knee)
- Christian Wood (OUT - knee)
- Tim Hardaway Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - toe)
- Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Moe Wagner (OUT - foot sprain)
- Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
- Paolo Banchero (QUESTIONABLE - ankle sprain)
- Kevon Harris (QUESTIONABLE - rib contusion)
Mavericks vs. Magic Projected Starters
Dallas Mavericks
- PG Luka Doncic
- SG Spencer Dinwiddie
- SF Reggie Bullock
- PF Dorian Finney-Smith
- C JaVale McGee
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Bol Bol
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
