NBA Draft Preview: Will Magic Trade Any Picks, Including No. 1?

The Magic head into the draft with three picks, but that might not be how the night ends.

ORLANDO - With three picks, including No. 1, the Orlando Magic play a massive role in tonight's NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is finally here. The questions that have followed the Magic since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season will come to an end Thursday night, inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Aside from the top pick, the Magic hold the 32nd and 35th picks at the top of the second round.

Here's one final mock draft heading into tonight:

No. 1, Jabari Smith, Auburn

Despite Paolo Banchero taking a lead in betting odds with sportsbooks, insiders across the league believe Smith is still the top pick.

Out of the top three prospects, Smith is the only player to have completed a workout with the team and met with the media.

The Magic really like his 6-10 frame and his ability to be a force on both ends of the floor.

Smith averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his lone season at Auburn as he led the Tigers to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will take his talents to Central Florida to start his NBA career.

No. 21 ***TRADE with Denver Nuggets***

By having two high second round picks, the Magic finding a trade for at least one of them seems high. And it's definitely possible for the team to package both picks to move back up into the first round.

“How many rookies do we want this year,” Magic president Jeff Weltman asked during the press conference. “You know, we’ve got a young team already. How can we keep the pathway clear for our young players to develop? With that will come a whole bunch of explorations with what to do with those two picks.”

Weltman's comments lead me to believe that there's a chance the team could look to turn these two seconds into a late first. The 32nd and 35th picks are sent to the Denver Nuggets for the 21st pick.

No. 21, Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

The team needs some three-point shooting help, and Jalen Williams could be one of the best distance shooters in the draft.

Williams averaged 18 points per game in his junior year while shooting nearly 40 percent from deep.

With Gary Harris likely leaving in free agency, Williams can step in as the team's top three-point shooter off the bench and contribute almost immediately.

If the Magic decide to keep its picks at Nos. 32 & 35, I'd expect them to target shooting. Look for players like Toledo's Ryan Rollins and Colorado State's David Roddy.

However, Williams has more upside given his 6-6 size and ability to attack the basket.