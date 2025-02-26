East-Leading Cavaliers Bury Magic Behind 19 Triples
ORLANDO, Fla. — When the Orlando Magic lost to the Celtics by 27 points in January, Paolo Banchero said that overcoming Boston's 17-5 advantage on made three-pointers was "almost impossible."
On Tuesday night, against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, the Magic met a similar fate, only worse. The Cavs nailed 19 triples in a 122-82 landslide.
The wire-to-wire loss dropped the Magic to 29-31 and 0-6 in national TV games. Orlando has not won a regular-season game on national television since 2019.
Orlando got 45 points from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. No other Orlando player scored in double figures.
While six-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell finished with 11 points — 13 below his season average — four other Cavs finished with at least 17 points, led by Ty Jerome with 20.
Cleveland and Orlando are the NBA's best and worst three-point shooting teams, respectively. They played to form Tuesday, with the Cavs outscoring the Magic 57-15 on threes.
The 19 triples were the most allowed this season by the Magic's second-ranked defense this season.
Overall, the Magic shot 36.7 percent from the field while the Cavs finished at 56.3 percent.
Each team was down a starting guard. Jalen Suggs missed his 13th straight game for the Magic. Darius Garland was out for the Cavs.
Cole Anthony, who has been starting in Suggs' absence, left the game in the third quarter after hyperextending his left knee.
The Magic's seven-game homestand continues at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.
