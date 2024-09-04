ESPN's Windhorst Praises Magic, Banchero's 'Gigantic Upward Trajectory'
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic and rising star Paolo Banchero have something in common with other bright talents around the NBA: There isn't enough attention being paid to their progression.
Banchero, a 2023 Rookie of the Year and an All-Star, is spearheading a Magic team that is finding its footing in the Eastern Conference after years of being an afterthought. Without the traditional staying power or attention that other franchises command, Orlando's hill to climb into national relevance is a bit steeper than that of their peers.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Tim McMahon and Tim Bontemps, speaking on a podcast, deliberated on on the Magic's place in the East hierarchy. Windhorst, the respected NBA analyst and reporter, presented the case for Banchero.
"I don't think enough attention is paid to Paolo Banchero," Windhorst said. "That's a guy who never gets mentioned among the young stars in the league. And why not?"
Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his second season while making improvements to his game in multiple facets, but he doesn't always register in the conversations involving his fellow No. 1 overall draft picks. In a transitional period of the league where one generation of stars is starting to pass the torch to the next, Banchero can take over as one of the leading lights should he continue to develop.
He's been upfront publicly about his desire to be held in high regard.
Windhorst said he understands that some may not think that Banchero has the same ceiling as someone like Anthony Edwards. But to disregard the Magic and its leading man is an error of omission.
"Banchero is on an absolute gigantic upward trajectory," Windhorst said. "So often we see guys have huge third years. Why wouldn't we expect Banchero to be a contender to be on an All-NBA team this season? And if he is, the Magic are going to be in great shape."
The key to unlocking the next level is finding his efficiency. While his stats at face value are impressive, Banchero was still under league average in effective field goal and true shooting percentages and his 3.1 turnovers a game was a step in the wrong direction in 2023-24.
The counter-argument is he's 21 years old, with 159 games of experience. To suggest that a player can't improve on his offensive efficiency or playmaking capabilities in his third year would be unfair of anyone. The doubts are especially unfair when the player is a 6-foot-10, 250-pound No. 1 overall draft pick who's gotten better each year of his basketball career.
That search for efficiency has been a factor up and down the Magic roster, not just with Banchero. However, as one of the NBA's youngest teams, the talent collection has enough breakout potential to make improvements as a collective. Just as importantly, they have the years to do so before they reach their athletic peak – another reason why some are so excited about Orlando's future.
Having Banchero as the floor leader is a solid start.
