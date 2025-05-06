ESPN Insider Posts Orlando Magic Top Offseason Priority
The Orlando Magic have a busy offseason loaded with important tasks ahead of them.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks lists a contract extension for Paolo Banchero as the Magic's top offseason priority.
"After averaging a career-high 25.9 points this season, the former No. 1 pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to sign a five-year, $247 million extension," Marks wrote. "Paired with Suggs' and Franz Wagner's extensions, a new deal for Banchero has Orlando committing over $600 million to three players."
Signing Banchero to a long-term deal is a no-brainer for the Magic. The team has been to the playoffs the last two seasons and he has looked the part of a No. 1 option on a contending roster, landing on the 2024 Eastern Conference All-Star team.
The Magic will be tasked with building a roster around him that can win a championship despite being on the hook for his well-deserved lengthy extension. After Banchero secures his bag, Orlando is expected to use of the remainder of its allocated cap space towards adding players that best fit alongside him.
Jeremy Brener works as a contributing writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com or follow him on X @JeremyBrener.