ESPN NBA Rank 2022: Magic Star Paolo Banchero Makes Debut

The Orlando Magic holds high hopes for what Paolo Banchero can achieve after being selected No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Standing at 6-10 and weighing 250 pounds, Banchero presents a mid-post game mixed with power and finesse all while having perimeter skills to make plays out in space. During the Las Vegas Summer League, he surprised many with his court vision and passing ability in addition to racking up 40 total points in two games.

There are high expectations for Banchero not only in his NBA career overall, but right away during his rookie campaign. He averaged an efficient 17.2 points as a true freshman at Duke. He is expected to hold a prominent role in the Magic offense from the start.

ESPN releases an annual ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA ahead of the upcoming season. For the 2022-23 season, Banchero is the highest rated incoming rookie at No. 82 overall.

"Banchero is Caesars Sportsbook's overwhelming favorite for Rookie of the Year honors, and for good reason. He brings tremendous scoring instincts and the ability to shoulder a significant offensive load, and he will be asked to play a featured role for an Orlando team that struggled to score last season," Jonathan Givony wrote. "At 6-foot-10, 250 pounds with dynamic playmaking ability, he'll be a mismatch at the NBA level from day one."

Banchero not only is the highest ranked rookie on ESPN's annual list, he's only joined by Keegan Murray when looking at the rankings of his 2022 NBA Draft peers. For what it's worth, No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren suffered a season-ending injury this offseason.

Banchero appears to be the only member of the Magic to make the list. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. have a case to be made for a spot on the list.

