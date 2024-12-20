Former Magic Dwight Howard Helps Headline Class of First-Time Naismith Hall of Fame Nominees
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced its pool of eligible candidates for the Class of 2025 on Thursday.
Former Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard helps headline a crop of first-time nominees for possible induction.
Howard, Orlando's first overall draft selection in 2004, spent eight of his 18 NBA seasons with the Magic. Of his 1,242 career games in the league, 621 came with the Magic from '04-'12.
During his time in Orlando, he averaged 18.4 points and 13.0 rebounds a game. He was a six-time All-Star and All-NBA performer, including five first-team nods; three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a runner-up for MVP in 2010-11. He led the league four times in rebounds and twice in blocks during his time with the franchise.
Orlando made the playoffs in each of Howard's last six years with the Magic, including the team's second-ever NBA Finals appearance in 2008-09 and fourth-ever Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2009-10. As an organization, the Magic have yet to win a playoff series since then.
Once Howard left the Magic, a saga now infamously referred to as the "Dwightmare," he eventually played for six more teams in his NBA career – the Lakers (three separate stints), Rockets, Hawks, Hornets, Wizards and 76ers. His last appearance in the NBA came in 2021-22.
Also on the ballot as a first-time nominee is Doc Rivers, the current coach of the Milwaukee Bucks who started his head coaching career with a five-year stint as the Magic's man in charge. He was the NBA's Coach of the Year in 1999-2000 – his first season in Orlando – and led Orlando to three consecutive playoff appearances between the '00-'01 and '02-'03 seasons.
Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway also features on the ballot as a returning candidate for Hall of Fame nomination. Six seasons of Hardaway's 14-year NBA career came with the Magic, in which he was a four-time All-Star and two-time first-team All-NBA performer.
Finalists chosen for the Class of 2025 will be announced on Friday, February 14, as part of NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 in San Francisco. The entire Class of 2025 will be unveiled during a national TV broadcast at the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5.
The announcement time and broadcast network for both dates are yet to be determined.
