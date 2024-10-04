Former Magic Guard, NBA Journeyman Ish Smith Joining Washington Wizards as Scout
Ish Smith, the NBA's all-time leading journeyman, who played for a record 13 teams throughout his playing career, has found a new role in basketball: scouting.
Smith, who donned an Orlando Magic jersey for two of his 14 seasons in 2011-12 and 2012-13, is joining the Washington Wizards as a scout, according to a report from Josh Robbins.
Smith played 56 of his 805 career games with the Magic. who were one of only five teams he played multiple seasons with in the NBA. For his short stint with the Magic, he averaged just 2.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 9.8 minutes a game.
During his time with the Magic, he was member of the team that lost to the Indiana Pacers 4-1 in the first round of the 2012 NBA playoffs.
He's a one-time NBA champion, earning a ring with the Denver Nuggets in 2023-24.
The Wizards are one of the Magic's Southeast Division foes, and he spent three seasons with Washington.
