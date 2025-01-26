Wagner's 25-Point 4th Quarter Helps Magic Beat Pistons, Snap Five-Game Skid
ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday night, for the first time in nearly two weeks, the Orlando Magic entered a fourth quarter with a chance to win.
Adding to the drama, Orlando also had its trio of young stars — Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs — reunited for the first time since Oct. 30.
The final quarter offered a glimpse of the Magic's breathtaking possibilities when these three are playing together.
Banchero, Wagner and Suggs collectively made eight consecutive shots without a miss in a 20-4 run to break open a tight game. Wagner, 1-for-12 from the field through the first three quarters, made nine of 10 shots in the final period for 25 points.
As a whole, the Magic posted 42 points in the fourth quarter — the most in any quarter this season — as Orlando saw itself through to a 121-113 victory. The result snapped a five-game losing skid, improving the Magic to 24-23.
Wagner, who played 30 minutes in just his second game back from a torn right oblique, and Banchero, who played 40 minutes in his eighth game back from the same injury, each finished with 32 points. It's just the second time in their careers that the two young stars have finished with 30 or more points in the same game.
"They're really good players, and it was just a matter of time," Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff said. "Just unfortunate for us that it happened to be tonight. ... They're two of the best young players in our game and they're competitive, so having them back is a big boost for them."
As the game unfolded, both Wagner and Banchero revealed that they told Magic coach Jamahl Mosley to ignore their respective minutes restrictions.
"When the game is on the line and you want to get something done, this is what your competitors do," Mosley said. "That's what they did. ... That's what it's about when you talk about superstars. They find ways to get it done."
"We were struggling the last couple of games," Wagner said. "I felt really good. I think 24 [minutes] was the number, but you know, we really needed a win. If I wouldn't have felt that good, I probably wouldn't have said it.
"It was probably a good decision, and I played a good fourth. ... I'm just really happy I was able to turn the game around — my own game — after a tough start."
So good, in fact, that Wagner's 25 fourth-quarter points tied Tracy McGrady's Magic franchise record for most points in a single period. "It's always T-Mac," Wagner said.
"Feel like this was a must-win game," Banchero said postgame. "Everybody in the locker room understood that. I told coach I was feeling good and don't worry about the minute restriction."
Suggs, who missed 10 games with a lower back strain, limped off the court in the middle of the fourth quarter and didn't return. He's currently being evaluated for a sore left knee.
Jonathan Isaac added 14 points and three blocked shots off the Magic's bench and starting big Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Unprompted, Mosley shouted out Carter Jr. for his impact postgame and credited him as one of the key factors to Orlando's victory.
"His presence, his energy, his toughness, and his ability to not get rattled in situations was a lot [of] what propelled this team to continue to fight and go."
Besides ending the losing streak, the win gives the Magic the crucial 2-1 series victory over the Pistons. With the two teams neighboring one another in the East standings, that tiebreaker advantage could be pivotal come April.
Monday is no different. Orlando visits division rival Miami with the chance to secure another season series in its favor.
Up Next
The Magic and Heat meet for the fourth and final time this regular season. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.
