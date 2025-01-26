Wagner's 25-Point 4th Quarter Helps Magic Beat Pistons, Snap Five-Game Skid
ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday night, for the first time in nearly two weeks, the Orlando Magic entered a fourth quarter with a chance to win.
Adding to the drama, Orlando also had its trio of young stars — Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs — reunited for the first time since Oct. 30.
The final quarter offered a glimpse of the Magic's breathtaking possibilities when these three are playing together.
Banchero, Wagner and Suggs collectively made eight consecutive shots without a miss in a 20-4 run to break open a tight game. Wagner, 1-for-12 from the field through the first three quarters, made nine of 10 shots in the final period for 25 points.
The 121-113 victory ended Orlando's five-game losing streak, improving the Magic's record to 24-23. Crucially, the win also secured a 2-1 season series victory over the Pistons, which could be significant come April as a tiebreaker for playoff seeding.
Wagner and Banchero each finished with 32 points. Suggs, who missed 10 games with a lower back strain, limped off the court in the middle of the fourth quarter and didn't return.
Jonathan Isaac added 14 points and three blocked shots off the Magic's bench. Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds.
