Franz Wagner's Hollywood Ending Overcomes LeBron, AD in Magic's Win Over Lakers
It was a script made for Hollywood.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis were putting on their best closing act, scoring the final 23 points of the Los Angeles Lakers' fourth quarter. But when the Hall of Famers missed four of their last six free throws, they left the door open for another star.
Enter Franz Wagner, whose step-back three-pointer hit nothing but nylon with 2.5 seconds to go and gave the Orlando Magic their best win of the season, 119-118.
The win capped a 2-1 road trip for the Magic, who improve to 10-7. The Lakers suffered their first loss in Crypto.com Arena.
Wagner scored 15 points in the final quarter and finished with a season-high 37 to go with six rebounds, 11 assists and four steals.
Jalen Suggs added 22 points, with five threes. Moe Wagner added a season-high 19 off the bench.
The Magic return home for a one-off home game Saturday evening against the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET.
