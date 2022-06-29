NBA Free Agency: Orlando Magic Interested in LA Clippers Center?

ORLANDO - With the Orlando Magic declining to give Mo Bamba a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent, it seems very likely that the center has played his final game for the team.

This means that the Magic is on the market to acquire a big man in free agency, likely one that won't cost as much as Bamba on the open market.

The team is likely to feature No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. in the starting frontcourt, but the team could use some depth considering Robin Lopez is also a free agent this summer.

One of those options is Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein, a player the Magic are reportedly interested in according to Marc Stein.

Hartenstein is a four-year NBA veteran whose played for four teams already in his brief NBA career. Unlike the other two prospects, Hartenstein is a player you can build off of beyond the upcoming season. Just 24 years old, Hartenstein could fit the role that Bamba is about to vacate.

Last season with the Clippers, Hartenstein averaged 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds backing up Ivica Zubac.

Hartenstein's intrigue comes from the idea that there's still a little development to be made in his overall game. He isn't a fully-baked product but also would be an upgrade over what the team currently has. He can give you anywhere from 15-25 minutes per game and be someone the team can rely on to play heavy quality minutes in a pinch.