Will Gary Harris Return For Magic Training Camp?

Gary Harris tore his meniscus earlier this offseason, but when will the veteran Orlando Magic guard return to action?

The Orlando Magic is ramping up training camp today, but one of the team's veterans won't be practicing alongside the team.

Gary Harris, who tore his meniscus during the offseason, underwent surgery earlier this month and won't participate with the team in training camp.

"Gary's similar to the others progressing through his rehab," Magic president Jeff Weltman said. "He won't participate in training camp. You know, we're hopeful that you know, I think I saw something you guys kind of it's been out there alluded to like what this injury typically kind of looks at from a timeline. I won't get into that except to say that, you know, he's moving through his progressions nicely, and he's worked hard and you really came in in great shape. And what I've been told is that's actually going to allow him to move through this at a good level."

It's looking extremely bleak for Harris to be ready for the team's season opener in three weeks against the Detroit Pistons and losing his shooting abilities is a loss for the bench scoring.

Harris, 28, is entering his ninth NBA season and second full year with the Magic after spending his first six campaigns with the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 11.1 points per game last season and shot 38.4 percent from beyond the three-point line.

