Giannis, Dame Spoil Banchero's Return in Thriller Over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. – The long-awaited return of Paolo Banchero finally came Friday night, and the third-year Orlando Magic star lived up to his own billing.
In his first minutes of game action since he tore his right oblique over ten weeks ago at Chicago, Banchero's final line suggests he didn't skip a step. He finished Friday's contest with 34 points on 11-21 shooting with five threes, then added seven rebounds and thre assists.
His leading efforts fell just short, however, as the combined efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard spoiled the Magic's welcome-back party. All told, the All-Pro duo tallied 70 points in a game that featured 12 lead changes and neither team leading by more than nine points.
With tense late-game moments aplenty, the Bucks defeated the Magic 109-106 in a thriller, dropping the Magic to 22-18 this season.
The result ties the two teams in the East standings and gives Milwaukee a 2-0 series lead over Orlando, but the Magic will maintain standing due to having played four more games.
Cole Anthony (18 pts), Tristan da Silva and Anthony Black (15 pts) also finished in double figures for the Magic. Orlando shot 43 percent from the field and 14-40 from three.
Milwaukee shot 51.8 percent from the field, outscoring Orlando 31-25 in the final 12 miutes to turn a three-point deficit to a three-point victory.
Starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left the game in the second quarter and did not return. He was ruled out early in the third quarter with a sore left knee after just 11 minutes of action.
And, at the end of the third quarter, Jett Howard limped off with a left ankle sprain and did not return.
Up Next
The Magic conclude their brief three-game, weekend-long homestand by hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET for the fourth and final regular season matchup between the two teams.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-TIMBERWOLVES RECAP: Minnesota ran past Orlando as the anticipated return of Paolo Banchero waits another night. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO, WAGNER MAINTAIN TOP 10 IN ALL-STAR VOTING: Second returns for All-Star weekend fan voting revealed Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's status to be unchanged. CLICK HERE
- LATEST ON SUGGS, MOE WAGNER: The Magic have updates regarding the health of Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO'S PENDING RETURN HAS MAGIC BUZZING: Paolo Banchero being back at practice Wednesday brought a heightened sense of energy, the Magic said, as his return nears. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO A FULL PARTICIPANT AT WEDNESDAY'S PRACTICE: Banchero was back as a participant in practice on Wednesday as his return nears. CLICK HERE
- WCJ 'GETTING [HIS] SWAG BACK': Wendell Carter Jr.'s role has fluctuated so far in his seventh NBA season, but he's "starting to get [his] swag back." CLICK HERE
- FRANZ'S PATIENCE PIVOTAL AS HE PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE: A little over four weeks after Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner tore his right oblique, he told locker room reporters that his status is "a weird spot" to be in: feeling better but knowing he must be patient in his recovery process. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.