How Did Jonathan Isaac Do in Lakeland Magic Debut? - NBA Tracker
JAN 11 ISAAC RETURNS TO LAKELAND
After missing over two years due to injury, Jonathan Isaac played in a ramp-up game with the G League affiliate in Lakeland Wednesday night.
In 24 minutes of action, Isaac scored 15 points while grabbing five rebounds.
Isaac will play again Friday in Lakeland, with a return to Orlando coming soon.
JAN 9 KD SPRAINS MCL
The Brooklyn Nets will be without their best player for a little bit.
According to The Athletic, Kevin Durant sprained his MCL and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.