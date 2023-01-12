The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

JAN 11 ISAAC RETURNS TO LAKELAND

After missing over two years due to injury, Jonathan Isaac played in a ramp-up game with the G League affiliate in Lakeland Wednesday night.

In 24 minutes of action, Isaac scored 15 points while grabbing five rebounds.

Isaac will play again Friday in Lakeland, with a return to Orlando coming soon.

JAN 9 KD SPRAINS MCL

The Brooklyn Nets will be without their best player for a little bit.

According to The Athletic, Kevin Durant sprained his MCL and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.