How Magic's Spirited Stars Took Charge to Snap Losing Streak
In the hours before Wednesday's blowout victory over the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero declared how his team would get out of its funk.
"It starts at the top," Banchero said at Wednesday's shootaround. "It starts with me. It starts with Franz (Wagner).
"Getting us out of this slump, it's just one of those things where you've got to see a couple shots go in, get a win, and go from there and build some momentum. Obviously, it's a tough stretch. We've been losing a lot. We've just got to lean on each other and the coaching staff as well ... Try and do our part as players to help them figure this thing out."
Message received.
Wagner scored 31 points in 27 minutes, including 16 in a blistering third quarter, and Banchero scored 23 while dishing nine assists. The Magic had six players in double figures, nailed 16 three-pointers, and shot 56.8 percent from the field.
For only the fifth time in 18 games this calendar year, the Magic were winners.
"When your two best players show up like your two best players, you give yourself a chance every single night," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "And that was big to see that ... you can see the level of confidence rising. To me, and to us as a group, that was the most important piece because they do hang their hat on the swag of those guys. Our ability to have that is very important."
That swagger was on display often Wednesday. After Wagner airballed his only missed three of the evening and Kings fans at Golden 1 Center gave him heat, he drilled his fourth triple of the night in a defender's grill the next time down.
In the fourth quarter, Banchero hit a turnaround stepback jumper over new King Zach LaVine, giving the Magic a 30-point lead as he wheeled away in celebration and Orlando players poured onto the floor during the timeout.
Overall, Orlando played with better energy and spirit — two things absent during their losing streak. Bits and pieces would show every so often, Mosley said, but the Kings win featured the full serving.
"We got contributions from everybody," Mosley said. "I thought it was a great team win, team effort and with the energy they played with."
Full strength show hasn't been a possibility for most of the season. The same injury (torn right abdominal muscle) cost Banchero 34 games and Wagner 20. All-NBA defender Jalen Suggs has missed 15 of the past 16 games. Orlando players have missed 163 games due to injury.
Wednesday's game, just the 12th time that both Banchero and Wagner have been available, was the best the Magic duo has looked since their returns. Orlando's 135.4 offensive rating is the team's best performance through 52 games.
Banchero said he doesn't feel his injury anymore, but he's still working to get back into "elite shape." Attacking his fitness during the upcoming All-Star break, which arrives in less than a week, is part of his plan to reach peak condition for the stretch run.
Wagner has been back for seven games. Suggs' left quad injury has him doubtful for Thursday night at Denver, which could be his sixth straight absence. Together, the trio of Banchero, Wagner and Suggs has shared the floor just six times.
As Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches, the Magic are one of the few NBA teams to stay quiet. Wednesday's performance and the limited availability of their top players could be reassurance for standing pat.
Big road wins have been hard to come by. Mosley said the postgame celebration could last only until midnight before attention turned to Thursday evening's matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
It's to be determined if one dominant victory amid a month of double-figure losses is a turning point. But were the Magic able to see what's possible when their young stars are right?
"I believe so," Mosley said.
