How to Watch: Magic NBA Draft Lottery

ORLANDO - Tonight, the Orlando Magic among the rest of the non-playoff participants in the NBA sit at the edge of their seats to learn their fate in the 2022 NBA Draft with the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Magic have the best odds for the No. 1 pick at 14 percent alongside the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.

Here's a look at how to watch tonight's event:

NBA Draft Lottery Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports Jeff Weltman Russell Isabella/USA Today Sports Jonathan Isaac

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Chances to be awarded No. 1 overall pick:

Houston, Orlando, Detroit - 14% each

Oklahoma City - 12.5%

Indiana - 10.5%

Portland - 9%

Sacramento - 7.5%

LA Lakers - 6%

San Antonio - 4.5%

Washington - 3%

New York - 2%

LA Clippers - 1.5%

Charlotte - 1%

Cleveland - 0.5%

Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports Paolo Banchero Jabari Smith A.J. Griffin

Orlando president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman is representing the Magic at the Lottery this evening.

Last year, the Magic received the 5th and 8th overall picks in the NBA Draft Lottery. The No. 5 pick ended up becoming Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and the No. 8 pick, which was acquired from the Chicago Bulls in the Nikola Vucevic trade, was used to select Michigan's Franz Wagner.

If the Magic were to receive the first overall pick, it would be for just the fourth time in franchise history. In the three previous occurrences, the Magic drafted Shaquille O'Neal (1992), Chris Webber (whose rights were traded to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway in 1993) and Dwight Howard (2004).

Candidates for the top overall pick this year include Auburn's Jabari Smith, Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.