How to Watch Magic Draft: Who Will Go No. 1?

For the first time since 2004, the Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 pick in the draft. The team also currently has Nos. 32 & 35 in the second round, but on draft night, anything can happen!

Here's how to watch tonight's draft coverage:

How to watch 2022 NBA Draft

Date: Thursday, June 23 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC (first round), ESPN (first and second rounds)

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2022 NBA Draft order

First round

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)

26. Houston Rockets (from Dallas)

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City)



Second round

31. Indiana Pacers (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando Magic

33. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

35. Orlando Magic (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Detroit Pistons (from Portland)

37. Sacramento Kings

38. San Antonio Spurs (from L.A. Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans Pelicans

42. New York Knicks

43. Los Angeles Clippers

44. Atlanta Hawks

45. Charlotte Hornets

46. Portland Trail Blazers (from Brooklyn via Detroit)

47. Memphis Grizzlies (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. Sacramento Kings (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State Warriors (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans Pelicans (from Utah)

53. Boston Celtics

- Milwaukee Bucks (forfeited)

- Miami Heat (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Washington Wizards (from Dallas)

55. Golden State Warriors

56. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana Pacers (from Phoenix)