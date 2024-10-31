How to Watch Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Nov. 1
CLEVELAND – The Orlando Magic's five-game road trip continues on Friday night when they square off with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The first matchup between the two teams since last season's seven-game playoff series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs is set for a 7 p.m ET tipoff inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Orlando comes in on the heels of a stinging loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night to begin the road trip. Paolo Banchero scored 31 points, but picked up a right abdominal strain in the process. He, Franz Wagner and Goga Bitadze are all present on the Magic's injury report for the contest.
Cleveland has been among the class of the East thus far, having not dropped a game yet this season. Their most recent time out, the Cavaliers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by 24 points, spoiling LeBron and Bronny James' returns back home.
How to Watch Magic at Cavaliers
Who: Orlando Magic (3-2) at Cleveland Cavaliers (5-0)
When: Friday, November 1, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
TV: ESPN (national TV exclusive – no local broadcasts)
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Cleveland minus-6
Last Meeting: Cleveland 106, Orlando 94 on 5/5/24 in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 49.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT%
- Franz Wagner: 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 51.6 FG%, 39.3 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 45.0 FG%, 42.5 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 55.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT%
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell: 23.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 50.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT%
- Evan Mobley: 19.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 56.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT%
- Jarrett Allen: 17.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 79.1 FG%
- Darius Garland: 17.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 50.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT%
- Caris LeVert: 11.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 68.8 FG%, 64.3 3PT%
- Ty Jerome: 11.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 64.5 FG%, 55.6 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 106-145 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers: Atkinson took over the Cavaliers this summer after J.B. Bickerstaff was fired after Cleveland's second-round loss to the Boston Celtics. Atkinson previously served as an assistant with Golden State, Atlanta and New York, and was also the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons. A former standout at the University of Richmond, Atkinson had a 14-year playing career overseas.
