How to Watch Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, December 4 and Friday, December 6
The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are set to play two consecutive games versus one another on Wednesday and Friday night. Tipoff for Wednesday's game is at 7:30 p.m. ET, and tipoff Friday is 7 p.m. ET. Both games are being played in Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
Orlando is closing out a five-game road trip with the two games in Philadelphia, a trip they're 2-1 on so far. Two wins over Brooklyn led off the trip, but the New York Knicks overwhelmed the Magic Tuesday night in MSG. They're 15-8 this season.
Philadelphia defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night on the road for the team's fifth win. It's the first time this year the 76ers have won consecutive games. They're 5-14 entering the two-game swing with Orlando.
How to Watch Magic at Sixers
Who: Orlando Magic (15-8) at Philadelphia 76ers (5-14)
What: NBA Regular Season games
When: Wednesday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. ET | Friday, December 6, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -4.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 98, Philadelphia 86 on 11/15/24
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 23.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 46.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 41.0 FG%, 30.4 3PT%
- Moe Wagner: 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 55.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
Philadelphia 76ers
- Tyrese Maxey: 25.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 41.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT%
- Joel Embiid: 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 37.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT%
- Jared McCain: 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 45.9 FG%, 37.7 3PT%
- Paul George: 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 40.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT%
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 43.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 118-151 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Nick Nurse, Philadelphia 76ers: Nurse is in his second season in charge of the 76ers. Before taking the role in Philadelphia he was the head coach in Toronto, helping lead the Raptors to the first NBA Finals victory. The next season, he was the NBA's Coach of the Year. Before becoming head coach, he was an assistant with the Raptors. And beyond that, he was a head coach in the Developmental League with Iowa and Rio Grande.
