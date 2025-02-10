How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Monday, February 10
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's homestand continues on Monday evening versus the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
Orlando's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night improved the Magic to 26-28 this season. They'll go for consecutive wins for the first time since Christmas.
Atlanta is 25-28, one spot behind the Magic in the East standings.
It's the first of four meetings between the two division foes this year. Both teams are 3-7 in their last 10 games.
How to Watch: Magic vs. Hawks
Who: Orlando Magic (26-28, 8th in East) vs. Atlanta Hawks (25-28, 9th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Monday, February 10, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FDSN Southwest, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -4.5
Last Meeting: Atlanta 109, Orlando 92 on 2/25/24
Injury Report
Who's playing, who's hurt for Orlando and Atlanta?
Game Notes
- Magic have lost 12 of last 15 meetings with Hawks
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope attended Greenville High School (GA) and played two seasons at University of Georgia
- Wendell Carter Jr. was born in Atlanta and attended Pace Academy
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 46.2 FG%, 31.8 3PT%
- Paolo Banchero: 22.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 42.7 FG%, 27.9 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs (doubtful): 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 41.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Cole Anthony: 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 42.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 41.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT%
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young: 23.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 40.9 FG%, 34.0 3PT%
- Dyson Daniels: 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.9 steals, 46.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT%
- Onyeka Okongwu: 12.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 56.7 FG%
- Zaccharie Risacher: 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 42.9 FG%, 31.9 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 129-171 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Quin Snyder, Atlanta Hawks: Snyder has been on NBA benches for 15 seasons now including this one. This is his third season in charge of Atlanta after spending eight prior leading Utah. Before ascending to a head coaching position, Snyder was an assistant with the Clippers in 1992-'93, then Philadelphia in 2010-11, the Lakers in '11-'12, and Atlanta in '13-'14. Snyder was the runner-up for NBA coach of the year in 2017-18 with the Jazz.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- FRANZ IS MAGIC'S 'ULTIMATE COMPETITOR': Franz Wagner's undeniable stardom has carried its weight in gold. CLICK HERE
- MOE'S PRESENCE 'WAS HUGE': Back on the Magic bench for the first time since tearing his ACL, Moe Wagner's presence alone "was huge" for Orlando's win over the Spurs. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S MONTH AT HOME COMES AT RIGHT TIME: The key to capitalizing on 10 home games in the next month? "Embracing each moment." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC SIGN FINAL TWO-WAY: Osceola guard Ethan Thompson signed with Orlando on a two-way deal Friday night. CLICK HERE
- WELTMAN EXPLAINS MAGIC'S QUIET DEADLINE: After not making a move at the trade deadline, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said Orlando doesn't "regard [themselves] as having to panic right now." CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.