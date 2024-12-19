How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, December 19
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a brief one-day absence following the NBA Cup final on Tuesday, the regular season resumes on Thursday night with the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder in a nationally televised bout. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
Orlando has dropped three of four contests and sits at 17-11 this season, 0-1 on this current seven-game homestand that takes them into 2025. They've had three days off since their Sunday night loss to the visiting New York Knicks.
Oklahoma City, on the other hand, flew across the country on Wednesday after advancing to said Cup final in Las Vegas. They fell to the Milwaukee Bucks – the same team that eliminated the Magic from tournament final contention – and being an Orlando-Miami back-to-back on Thursday evening. They enter the evening 20-5 and atop the Western Conference.
How to Watch Magic vs. Thunder
Who: Orlando Magic (17-11) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Thursday, December 19, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: TNT
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Oklahoma City -6
Last Meeting: Oklahoma City 102, Orlando 86 on 11/4/2024
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 40.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Moe Wagner: 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 56.2 FG%, 36.5 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 8.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 63.2 FG%
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 51.0 FG%, 34.0 3PT%
- Jalen Williams: 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 50.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT%
- Isaiah Hartenstein: 12.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 57.9 FG%
- Lugentz Dort: 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 41.1 FG%, 40.3 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 119-154 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder: Daigneault is the reigning Coach of the Year in the NBA. He's spent his entire NBA coaching career with the Thunder, from being the head coach of Oklahoma City's G League affiliate to serving a season as an assistant with the Thunder, then becoming the team's head coach in 2020. Prior to his NBA beginnings, he was an assistant at Holy Cross and Florida in the collegiate ranks after four years as a student manager with Jim Calhourn at UConn. At age 39, Daigneault is one of the NBA's youngest and brightest coaches.
