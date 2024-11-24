Jalen Suggs Not Listed on Magic's Injury Report vs. Charlotte
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic starting guard Jalen Suggs is not listed on the team's injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Suggs left the Magic's 111-100 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday evening with a sore left hamstring and did not return. After checking out in the second quarter of the contest, Suggs did not remain on the team's bench as he went for evaluation. Out of halftime, he'd return to Orlando's bench, but not to game action. Second-year guard Anthony Black started the second half in his place.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley confirmed the diagnosis of a sore left hamstring postgame Saturday, saying the team would "see how he responds to treatment.
In the locker room with reporters postgame, Suggs declined to comment at length about the injury. However, the fourth-year Gonzaga product assured that he was 'good.'
"I'm solid. I'm good," Suggs told reporters in the locker room. "Good win tonight."
Suggs finished the evening with just two points and an assist in nine minutes of action. For the season, he's the Magic's third-leading scorer – posting 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game.
He's played and started all 18 games for Orlando this season. He's coming off his healthiest season of his NBA career thus far, playing and starting 75 games in 2023-24. He'd appeared in just 101 of 164 possible games the first two seasons of his career.
Suggs is regarded as one of the toughest players on the Magic's roster. After hobbling off the floor in the Magic's Nov. 12 game vs. the Charlotte Hornets, then promptly returning after missing about three minutes of action, Mosley said postgame that nothing generally alarms him about Suggs when he needs a moment after an apparent injury.
"I know he's coming back," the coach said, accompanied by laughter. "He's a tough kid. There's a reason why he played football."
The Magic's injury report does feature Paolo Banchero (torn right oblique) and Wendell Carter Jr. (left foot plantar fasciitis).
Banchero is set to miss his 13th straight game after suffering his injury Oct. 30 at Chicago. Carter Jr. is listed as questionable for a third straight game, having missed 10 consecutive games after leaving Orlando's Nov. 3 game at Dallas in the second quarter.
