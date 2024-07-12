Jett Howard Shining Early for Magic in NBA Summer League
LAS VEGAS — Jett Howard's development from his rookie year will be the ultimate decider in how much of an impact he can make for the Orlando Magic next season.
If his performance in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA 2K25 Summer League is any indication, the 6-foot-8 guard if off to a great start.
Howard's 16 points and four assists staked the Magic to a 62-41 halftime lead at the Pavilion. The Michigan product shot 6-of-10 from the field and was 4 of 6 on his 3-point attempts.
Howard was one of four players to score in double-figures in the first half for the Magic, including Tristan da Silva and Anthony Black.
Howard spent most of his 2023-24 rookie season with Orlando's G-League affiliate, the Osceola Magic. Howard was the No. 11 overall pick by the Magic in the 2023 NBA Draft.
