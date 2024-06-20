The Magic Insider

JJ Redick: From 2006 Magic Draft Pick to 2024 Lakers Head Coach

JJ Redick, the Orlando Magic's No. 1 pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, became one of the game's greatest outside shooters. He has no NBA coaching experience and has been working for ESPN as a basketball analyst.

Nathaniel Marrero

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Los Angeles Lakers have their head coach. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, L.A. has hired former Orlando Magic shooting guard JJ Redick to a four-year contract.

Redick, 39, who was the Magic's first-round pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, was one of the league's best 3-point shooters, finishing his 15-year career with a 41.5 rate, or 18th all-time. Redick spent seven seasons in Orlando and also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks.

Redick has no NBA coaching experience and has been working for ESPN as a studio and game analyst. He takes over for Darvin Ham, who was fired after two seasons. Los Angeles went 90-74 under Ham and made two playoff appearances, including reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2022-23.

