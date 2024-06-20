JJ Redick: From 2006 Magic Draft Pick to 2024 Lakers Head Coach
ORLANDO — The Los Angeles Lakers have their head coach. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, L.A. has hired former Orlando Magic shooting guard JJ Redick to a four-year contract.
Redick, 39, who was the Magic's first-round pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, was one of the league's best 3-point shooters, finishing his 15-year career with a 41.5 rate, or 18th all-time. Redick spent seven seasons in Orlando and also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks.
Redick has no NBA coaching experience and has been working for ESPN as a studio and game analyst. He takes over for Darvin Ham, who was fired after two seasons. Los Angeles went 90-74 under Ham and made two playoff appearances, including reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2022-23.
MAGIC LAND TOPIĆ?: Could a knee injury force the projected top-five pick to fall to the Magic with the No. 18 overall pick?CLICK HEREHOW WILL MAGIC APPROACH FREE AGENCY?: The Orlando Magic have drafted well and developed a young roster into a playoff team. Will they stand pat or look to add proven players via trade or free agency?CLICK HEREANTHONY BLACK & JETT HOWARD FACE PIVOTAL OFFSEASON: Orlando Magic General Manager Anthony Parker said Anthony Black and Jett Howard's path toward more playing time in their second seasons will be challenging — especially if the Magic invest in free agency.CLICK HERE