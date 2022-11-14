Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry Named Players of the Week

The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

NOV 14 EMBIID, CURRY NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry have been named Players of the Week for the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively.

Embiid's week ended on a bang with a 59-point performance in Sunday's win against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Curry averaged 38 points per game in three contests this week for the Warriors.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner received a nomination among the voting committee.

NOV 13 NETS OWNER JOE TSAI GIVES KYRIE UPDATE

The Brooklyn Nets seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.

According to Nets owner Joe Tsai, it looks like it could still be a while before Irving returns, but that might be a bad thing for Brooklyn based on how it has played with his distractions being gone.

"He still has work to do," Tsai told the New York Post. "He has to show people he's sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

As well as the Nets have played, it wouldn't shock anyone if Irving ultimately gets traded or released at some point, given that he's on an expiring contract. At that point, we'll reconvene at The Magic Insider and discuss whether his addition to Orlando's roster might make sense or not.

NOV 11 VINSANITY ON THE MAGIC BROADCAST

Future NBA Hall-of-Famer and central Florida native Vince Carter is coming back to Orlando. Not to play, but rather to join the Bally Sports Florida broadcast.

Carter, who played with the Magic from 2009-10, was traded to the Phoenix Suns after playing 97 games with the franchise. Carter will be on the call with David Steele and Jeff Turner for select games this season.

The first one comes tonight against the Suns. Coverage on Bally Sports Florida begins at 6:30 with a 7:00 tip.

NOV 10 NBA PLAYERS AS OWNERS

Owners aren’t the only ones who can “own.”

Shaq recently expressed a desire to buy your Orlando Magic, and now the Lakers’ LeBron James want in (as owner of a Las Vegas NBA team.) and Kevin Durant wants in (as an owner of his hometown Washington Commanders of the NFL) … and …

On a smaller scale, LeBron and Durant are also involved in the Pickleball movement, joining forces with the likes of Mark Cuban as franchise owners in that growing sport.

NOV 8 TROPICAL STORM MOVES MAVS vs. MAGIC UP

With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to affect the central Florida area Wednesday night and Thursday, the NBA has moved up the start time of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic game to 5:30 p.m.

You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

NOV 7 DWIGHT SIGNS WITH TAIWANESE TEAM

Former Orlando Magic All-Star Dwight Howard is leaving the NBA, signing a one-year deal with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. He announced the decision on social media.

Howard played with the Magic from 2004-12 and is one of the greatest players in franchise history. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

