Jordan Brand Reveals New Logo for Magic's Paolo Banchero on China Family Tour
Orlando Magic rising star Paolo Banchero is currently overseas with the Jordan Brand, alongside Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson and newly crowned NBA Champion Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.
The quartet are the face of the iconic basketball brand going forward, as all are young, established stars in the NBA. Alongside them all being under the umbrella of being Jordan athletes, all of them are NBA All-Stars and three of them are former Duke Blue Devils.
According to the brand, the "groundbreaking" China Family Tour "is more than just a series of events; it's a cultural experience aimed at connecting Jordan Brand athletes with the youth of China."
Joined by three athletes who have their own signature shoe with the brand, Banchero noted in a recent behind-the-scenes video with SLAM that he'll have "player edition" Air Jordan 39s in his repertoire this season.
They'll feature his new "P5" logo on the back of the shoe, unveiled earlier this week while on tour.
The tour runs through September 2 and includes stops in Shanghai and Beijing, where Banchero is making stops and greeting fans alongside Doncic, Williamson and Tatum.
