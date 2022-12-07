Clippers vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-20) hopes to prevent its losing streak from reaching double digits when the Los Angeles Clippers (14-11) come to Amway Center tonight.
On paper, the Clippers are considered title favorites with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George together. But the team hasn't played a whole lot as a unit. With the Clippers facing a back-to-back, it's uncertain if either star will play, which could drastically affect the team the Magic play.
Either way, the Magic has to be ready for whoever plays against them.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Clippers vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Clippers vs. Magic Injury Report
Los Angeles Clippers
- Marcus Morris (OUT - illness)
- John Wall (OUT - knee)
- Norman Powell (OUT - groin)
- Luke Kennard (OUT - injury management)
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - G League assignment)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
- Mo Bamba (OUT - back)
Clippers vs. Magic Projected Starters
Los Angeles Clippers
- PG Reggie Jackson
- SG Paul George
- SF Kawhi Leonard
- PF Nicolas Batum
- C Ivica Zubac
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Paolo Banchero
- PF Bol Bol
- C Moe Wagner
