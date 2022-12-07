Clippers vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic face the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-20) hopes to prevent its losing streak from reaching double digits when the Los Angeles Clippers (14-11) come to Amway Center tonight.

On paper, the Clippers are considered title favorites with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George together. But the team hasn't played a whole lot as a unit. With the Clippers facing a back-to-back, it's uncertain if either star will play, which could drastically affect the team the Magic play.

Either way, the Magic has to be ready for whoever plays against them.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Clippers vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 7

Wednesday, Dec. 7 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Clippers vs. Magic Injury Report

Los Angeles Clippers

Marcus Morris (OUT - illness)

John Wall (OUT - knee)

Norman Powell (OUT - groin)

Luke Kennard (OUT - injury management)

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - G League assignment)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Mo Bamba (OUT - back)

Clippers vs. Magic Projected Starters

Los Angeles Clippers

PG Reggie Jackson

SG Paul George

SF Kawhi Leonard

PF Nicolas Batum

C Ivica Zubac

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Paolo Banchero

PF Bol Bol

C Moe Wagner

