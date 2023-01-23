The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

JAN 23 RUI HACHIMURA DEALT TO LAKERS

The NBA's trade season is officially underway.

According to sources, the Washington Wizards are set to trade Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

In his final game with the Wizards, Hachimura scored 30 points in a win against the Orlando Magic.

JAN 17 CALEB HOUSTAN LEADS LAKELAND MAGIC TO WIN

Magic rookie Caleb Houstan was assigned to the G League Monday to get some reps and minutes while Orlando was on a four-day break.

Houstan came off the bench and scored 24 points in the team's 104-100 win against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Houstan and the Lakeland Magic play again on Thursday in a rematch with the Skyforce.

JAN 12 PAOLO AMONG TOP EASTERN FRONTCOURT PLAYERS IN ALL-STAR VOTES

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is still in the top-10 for frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference's All-Star voting, which was revealed today.

With 341,390 votes, Banchero ranks 8th in the East, just behind Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

The NBA will take six frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference, which means Banchero is on the bubble to make the team. The voting only determines starters, while coaches and players determine who makes up the reserves.

Banchero is averaging 21.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season and is hoping to be the first rookie All-Star since Blake Griffin in 2011.

JAN 11 ISAAC RETURNS TO LAKELAND

After missing over two years due to injury, Jonathan Isaac played in a ramp-up game with the G League affiliate in Lakeland Wednesday night.

In 24 minutes of action, Isaac scored 15 points while grabbing five rebounds.

Isaac will play again Friday in Lakeland, with a return to Orlando coming soon.

JAN 9 KD SPRAINS MCL

The Brooklyn Nets will be without their best player for a little bit.

According to The Athletic, Kevin Durant sprained his MCL and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

According to ESPN, Durant isn't expected to be out for more than six weeks.

The Nets currently hold the second-best record in the NBA at 27-13, but that may not be the case when Durant returns.

JAN 8 KJ MARTIN TO DUNK CONTEST

The NBA Dunk Contest field got a little more athletic Sunday morning.

According to The Athletic, Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin will participate in this year's Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18.

The third-year pro joins Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe in the field. The last two contestants should be revealed in the coming weeks.

JAN 6 WARRIORS BRINGING BACK ANDRE IGUODALA

The Golden State Warriors are getting a little healthier this weekend. Veteran wing and four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala is set to make his season debut against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Iguodala revealed the information on his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner.

Iguodala hopes to help the middling Warriors, who are only 20-19 after winning the NBA Finals back in June.

JAN 5 PAOLO AMONG TOP EASTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STAR VOTE-GETTERS

The NBA released its first All-Star voting returns Thursday, and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero ranks eighth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Banchero's 212,417 votes ranks the most among rookies, but there is likely zero chance he'll be able to chase any of the top four, who all have over two million votes.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant led their respective conferences as the only p