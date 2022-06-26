Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Shares Thoughts on Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero

Some flowers for the No. 1 pick.

ORLANDO - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just completed the best season of his career, which ended in the first Western Conference Finals trip of his career.

Doncic has earned the respect of the league, and when he says something, people should listen.

The Mavericks All-Star was back in his native Slovenia to compete in FIBA World Cup qualifiers against Italy and answered a question regarding Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who is expected to represent Italy in international competition.

Doncic gave Banchero his flowers in his post-game press conference.

"I think he's an amazing player," Doncic said. "He has a great head coach, I know him very well, so I know he's gonna get the opportunity to him to prove himself, so I wish him all the luck."

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spent the first three seasons of Doncic's career on the Mavericks coaching staff as an assistant before accepting the head job in Orlando last year.

Now as a second-year coach, Mosley will have the opportunity to coach the No. 1 pick, someone he is incredibly excited to draw up plays for.

"He's going to blend and fit right in," Coach Mosley said in a press conference shortly after the team selected Banchero. "It's about doing the work, and he's a worker, so that's the one thing that continues to stand out."

Banchero will get to showcase his work ethic and prove to everyone why he was the No. 1 pick starting with the Las Vegas Summer League, which kicks off July 7.

