Magic's Anthony Black OUT vs. Grizzlies
The Orlando Magic will be down one of their best players when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reported that Anthony Black is out with a sprained ankle that he suffered on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Beede also reported that Black being out is more precautionary than it is due to the severity of the injury.
Black got off to a hot start in the Magic's opening game of the NBA 2K25 Summer League, scoring 20 points with three assists and four steals in their 106-79 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Black had five points and six assists for Orlando in its come-from-behind 91-86 win over the Pelicans.
Grizzlies center Zach Edey's status is up in the air, as he has been nursing an ankle injury. The 2024 first-round pick has yet to play in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
The Magic face the Grizzlies in a battle of 2-0 teams at 7 p.m. ET.
