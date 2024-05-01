Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Explains Game 5 Ending
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac secured a rebound with 13 seconds to go in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers with his team down 102-100. He gave the ball to Franz Wagner and the clock continued to tick.
Coach Jamahl Mosley had a timeout, but opted to let his team run the final play. Wagner found a gap on the left side of the court after a high screen and drove to the basket, but Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley was right behind him and blocked the shot right before it got to the rim, securing a Game 5 victory for Cleveland.
While it was an unfortunate ending for the Magic, Mosley doesn't regret the look his team got.
“Don’t call the timeout cause if I call a timeout there I lose the last one, we don’t get a final shot at it," Mosley said postgame. "[I] thought he did a great job getting to the basket. [Evan] Mobley made a hell of a play with the block at the rim."
Mosley has been consistent with his late-game decisions, often choosing not to call timeout in situations similar to Game 5 trying to not give the defense a chance to set up in the halfcourt. There's a good chance if a timeout wasn't called that the team wouldn't have gotten a look better than what Wagner got.
The Magic had a good play, but Mobley and the Cavaliers simply had a better one, and that can be the difference in tight series like this one.
