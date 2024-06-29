Magic Decline Joe Ingles' Team Option
ORLANDO — The wheels are starting to turn for the Orlando Magic ahead of a landmark offseason.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Magic have declined Joe Ingles' team option that was worth $11 million for next season. Ingles, 36, will now hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.
Ingles signed a two-year $22 million deal last offseason with Orlando. The veteran Australian forward came off the bench and played in 68 games, averaging 4.4 points and 3.0 assists per game. Ingles led Orlando in 3-point percentage, making 43.5 percent of his 3s.
Orlando also has to decide on Moe Wagner's team option, as he's set to make $8 million next season if it decides to pick it up. Wagner brought plenty of juice to the Magic's offense off the bench, averaging 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Orlando's bench was one of the best in the league last season, averaging the fourth-most points per game.
Free agency officially begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
