Magic Decline Moe Wagner's Team Option
ORLANDO — One of the Orlando Magic's more consistent scorers is set to hit the open market.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Magic are declining Moe Wagner's team option for next season. Wagner was set to make $8 million next year if Orlando opted to pick up his option. Wojnarowski also reported that the Magic and Wagner will continue talks into free agency on a new deal.
Wagner, 27, was the Magic's second-leading scorer off of the bench, only trailing Cole Anthony. The 6-foot-10 German forward averaged a career-best 10.9 points per game, pacing one of the best benches in the league. Orlando was fourth in the league in points per game off the bench.
Orlando also declined Joe Ingles' team option for next season. Ingles, 36, was set to make $11 million next season after signing a two-year $22 million deal last season. Wojnarowski reported that Orlando and Ingles will continue talks into free agency with sights on potentially reaching a new deal.
Free agency officially begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
