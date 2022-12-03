Magic Drop 7th Straight After Too Many Turnovers vs. Cavs

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic's longest slide of the season is continuing Friday night after a 107-96 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Orlando attempted to ingratiate Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony further into the lineup in the second game back from their returns, and in the first half, the team was able to keep pace with the talented Cavaliers squad.

Trailing by just seven points at halftime, Orlando had a chance to get back in the game with a few small adjustments. However, the opposite happened in the third quarter.

The Magic took two steps back and dug itself into too deep of a hole, trailing by 18 points after the third quarter. Orlando tried to jump back in for the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

The Magic shot well from the field, but the team struggled to match the three-point volume from the Cavaliers. The Cavs made twice as many threes as the Magic, contributing heavily to their win. Orlando's turnovers didn't help their cause, committing 17 throughout the game.

Donovan Mitchell was the Cavs' leading scorer with 34, while Paolo Banchero led all Magic players with 22. Anthony added 19 off the bench.

The growing pains will be difficult for the Magic, but the more games that take place, the sooner Orlando will be to getting back to form.

