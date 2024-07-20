Magic's Final Summer League Opponent Revealed
The Orlando Magic's run in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas is coming to a close.
Orlando will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at the Cox Pavilion in a consolation game. The Magic went 2-2 in their first four games, while the Timberwolves are 3-1.
The Magic are coming off a pair of narrow defeats, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies 104-98 on Wednesday and Brooklyn Nets 102-100 in overtime on Thursday. They were without Anthony Black in both losses, while Tristan da Silva and Jett Howard were out against the Nets.
Minnesota has had a strong showing and earned its third win with a 93-83 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday. The Timberwolves' lone loss was a 92-90 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Black, da Silva and Howard's status remain up in the air for Sunday. With nothing to play for and many of the other Magic players fighting for roster spots around the league, it wouldn't be surprising if Black, da Silva and Howard are either kept out again or play limited minutes in Orlando's final game in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.
