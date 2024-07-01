Magic Free Agent Target Isaiah Hartenstein Signing With Thunder
ORLANDO — One of the Orlando Magic's top targets in free agency is off the board.
Isaiah Hartenstein has reported agreed to a three-year $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the deal.
Hartenstein, 26, stepped up at center for the New York Knicks when Mitchell Robinson went down with an injury. He averaged 8.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in his 49 games as a starter for the Knicks. The 7-footer started all 13 playoff games for the Knicks and averaged 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and nearly one block per game.
Hartenstein was one of the top players linked to the Magic in free agency alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who they agreed to a three-year $66 million deal with on Sunday. Now, Orlando will have to pivot elsewhere if it is going to improve the center position.
