Magic's Offense Comes Through in Final Seconds to Upset Nets, 102-101
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic spent most of Sunday's afternoon's game with the Brooklyn Nets searching for offense.
But as Cole Anthony's last-second lay-in fell through, the Magic had found the answer when it was needed most.
Orlando overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Nets 102-101, closing the game on a 20-4 run. Despite missing three of their top four scorers, the Magic enter 2025 at 20-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Since forward Franz Wagner joined All-Star teammate Paolo Banchero on the bench with a torn right oblique on Dec. 7, the Magic's offensive rating has been the NBA's worst. Banchero's return could be coming soon, but until then the Magic must compete with the roster available.
It didn't help that Moe Wagner, Orlando's leading reserve scorer, suffered a season-ending torn ACL just five games ago. Or that Anthony Black (back spasms) and third-leading scorer Jalen Suggs (right wrist sprain) became unavailable Sunday.
A hot-shooting Brooklyn team led Orlando 61-43 at the half. But the Magic again perservered, outscoring the Nets 59-40 over the final 24 minutes to earn a gutsy win.
Rookie wing Tristan da Silva led the Magic with 21 points, a career high. Goga Bitadze had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony's last-second lay-in gave him 10 points.
Up Next
The Magic open 2025 at Detroit on New Year's Day. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.
