Magic Starting 5: Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Scores 71; Orlando Getting Healthier?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. DONOVAN DROPS 71 AS CAVS BEAT BULLS

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to score 70+ points in a game as he leads his team to a overtime win against the Chicago Bulls.

The last time a player scored 71 in a game was back in 1994 when San Antonio Spurs Hall-of-Famer David Robinson accomplished the feat.

2. MAGIC GETTING HEALTHIER? ISAAC, SUGGS 'FULL GO' AT PRACTICE

"According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said that Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) and Jalen Suggs (ankle) were a "full go" at practice on Monday."

3. TRACY MCGRADY 'SURPRISED HIMSELF'

"I had to go put in the work, you know, and I'm not even gonna lie, I surprised myself on what I was able to accomplish in terms of scoring," McGrady said on The Pivot Podcast.

4. HAPPY NEW YEAR!

"The Orlando Magic's 13-23 record at the turn of the new year isn't one that screams confidence, but looking further into the details, the franchise is due for a massive year in 2023."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tomorrow night against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

