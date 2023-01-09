Magic Starting 5: Orlando Beats Warriors, Starting Road Trip Off Strong

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC START OFF ROAD TRIP HOT

"Orlando won the game by shooting at an efficient 50.6 percent from the floor, and in typical Magic fashion, the team won by committee.

"No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner led the way with 25 and 24 respectively. Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony scored 16 apiece, while Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points. Fultz also added six steals, which ties a career-high."

2. AND BRING DEFENSIVE ENERGY

"I think we had a high energy," Fultz said. "We were helping each other, it led to transition buckets... I feel like our energy was there and I feel like that's the most important thing. And we had fun doing it."

3. BAMBA ON THE BLOCK?

"Bamba, 24, is averaging 7.9 points per game this season and is on a very tradeable contract, making only $10.3 million this year. He could make up to the same amount next season, but it is non-guaranteed.

"Bamba could be an attractive trade target for a team needing some outside shooting in the frontcourt, like the Chicago Bulls."

4. KJ MARTIN JOINS DUNK CONTEST

The NBA Dunk Contest field got a little more athletic Sunday morning.

According to The Athletic, Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin will participate in this year's Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18.

The third-year pro joins Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe in the field. The last two contestants should be revealed in the coming weeks.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tonight against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

