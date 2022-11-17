Magic Starting 5: Orlando Drops Another Game in Loss vs. Wolves

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC END HOMESTAND ON WRONG FOOT

"The Timberwolves took advantage early of the Magic's depleted starting lineup, taking an 18-point lead after the first quarter. That lead ballooned to 25 by halftime and as much as 27 throughout the entire game."

2. WENDELL CARTER INJURES FOOT

Wendell Carter Jr. joined the injury report Wednesday and did not play in the Magic's loss last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves with plantar fascia.

Carter is considered day-to-day and is questionable to play against his former team, the Chicago Bulls, tomorrow night.

3. NIKOLA JOKIC GOES TO H&S PROTOCOL

“Jokić has averaged 20.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while the Nuggets (9-4) have surged to the second-place spot in the Western Conference standings... The Nuggets have a compacted part of their schedule coming up, set to play five games over the next week leading into Thanksgiving Day. That includes two in Dallas over the weekend, a return home to face Detroit, and a final visit to Oklahoma City."

4. LUKA RESTS VS. ROCKETS

"After a historic start to the season, Doncic showed signs of fatigue during Dallas' recent road trip, leading to talk about potential rest going forward."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

