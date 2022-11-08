Magic Starting 5: Orlando Falls to Houston Rockets in Offense Explosion

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. OFFENSE! OFFENSE! AND MORE OFFENSE!

"The Magic's offense had arguably its best shooting night of the season, making over 65 percent of its first half shots. However, most of those shots were two-pointers, while the Rockets were drilling threes. As a team, the Rockets made 14 of 30 shots from distance in the first half and took a small six-point lead into the locker room. Throughout the entirety of the game, the Rockets made 24 of 48 from beyond the arc, six shy of the NBA record."

2. BUT THE THIRD QUARTER WOES DIDN'T HELP THE MAGIC

"The Orlando Magic has shown signs of growth throughout the first 10 games of the season. However, its 2-8 record still supplants the Magic towards the bottom of the league. The wins may not be coming, but the optimism and big win against the Golden State Warriors last Thursday have pushed the Magic up two spots in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings."

3. DWIGHT HOWARD SIGNS WITH TAIWANESE TEAM

Former Orlando Magic All-Star Dwight Howard is leaving the NBA, signing a one-year deal with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. He announced the decision on social media.

Howard played with the Magic from 2004-12 and is one of the greatest players in franchise history. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

4. PAUL GEORGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

"Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George got the nod for POTW in Week 3 over Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, despite Doncic joining historic company last week.”

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

