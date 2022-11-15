Magic Starting 5: Orlando Looks Flat in Loss vs. Hornets

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC FREEZE SUNS IN FRIDAY WIN

"The Orlando Magic (4-10) could not defend its kingdom Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets (4-11), falling 112-105. Playing without No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero for the third consecutive game, the Magic failed to extend its season-long winning streak."

2. GARY HARRIS COMING BACK SOON?

"Harris, 28, had meniscus surgery at the end of August and has been out ever since, but he has been getting shots up before games on the current homestand ... a sign his return to the court is coming soon."

3. MAGIC POWER RANKINGS

"The Magic have been extremely competitive lately with those three good wins happening the past two weeks," The Athletic writes. "They’re going to have a lot of down moments this season, but their defense has remained pretty respectable. Four of their next five are very winnable, so let’s see if they can keep this competitive streak going."

4. PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry have been named Players of the Week for the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively.

Embiid's week ended on a bang with a 59-point performance in Sunday's win against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Curry averaged 38 points per game in three contests this week for the Warriors.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner received a nomination among the voting committee.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

