Magic Starting 5: Orlando Making 'Blockbuster Trade'?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. BEST BLOCKBUSTER ASSET?

"The Magic is filled with assets, both current players and future draft capital, and teams looking to sell their high-profile players to rebuild could be prospective partners for Orlando.

"Bleacher Report identifies Orlando's 2024 first-round pick as its best trade asset for a blockbuster deal."

2. MAGIC BRINGING EFFORT & ENERGY

"I wanna say how proud I am of this group," Mosley said. "Their effort, their energy, their will, to be on the back end of a five-game road trip and to give that intensity and that effort coming down the stretch where an MVP-type player made an MVP-type play."

3. MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS?

"Orlando has aced the frontcourt portion of its franchise reconstruction," Bleacher Report writes. "Rookie of the Year front-runner Paolo Banchero is already an offensive hub, Franz Wagner is a capable co-star and Wendell Carter Jr. connects a ton of dots on the interior. Switch to the backcourt, though, and you'll see more questions than answers. Any one of Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs holds keeper potential, but each has his shortcomings, too. Deciding which guards are off-limits and which are expendable could open a wealth of trade possibilities for the Magic."

4. MO TO MIAMI?

"According to Bleacher Report, Mo Bamba would be one of the players that would make the most sense for the Miami Heat to acquire."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

